Enter for a chance to win The Inquirer x Eagles Sweepstakes!

🏆 One (1) GRAND PRIZE: Christmas Day home game: four (4) club tickets + one (1) reserved parking pass to the Philadelphia Eagles home game scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023

🏆 One (1) GRAND PRIZE: New Year’s Eve home game: four (4) club tickets + one (1) reserved parking pass to the Philadelphia Eagles home game scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023

🏈 Six (6) FIRST PRIZE: One (1) autographed authentic Eagles jersey

🏈 Six (6) SECOND PRIZE: One (1) autographed limited-edition Eagles football

🏈 Six (6) THIRD PRIZE: One (1) autographed authentic Eagles helmet

Deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on 12/3/23. Winners will be chosen at random on 12/4/23.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

1. Eligibility

Sweepstakes is offered only in the United States to legal residents of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry and who have registered with The Inquirer to create an account either by subscribing or registering as a user to create a free account. You can register with The Inquirer and create a free account in order to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of Philadelphia Eagles, LLC (“Eagles”), The Philadelphia Inquirer, LLC (“The Inquirer”), and any of their respective agencies, owners, subsidiaries and affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, wholesale distributors, and individual retail licensees or the immediate family (spouse, mother, father, sister, brother, daughter, son, grandson or granddaughter, regardless of where they live) or members of their same households (whether related or not) of each such individuals are not eligible to participate or win a prize. By entering, you agree to these Official Rules (“Official Rules”) and the decisions of the Eagles and The Inquirer, which are final and binding in all respects.

2. Sweepstakes Period

Sweepstakes period begins on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be received by The Inquirer by the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

3. Entry

For individuals who have not already registered for a free account with The Inquirer: You may enter by going to The Inquirer x Eagles Sweepstakes Entry Page, which can be found here: Inquirer.com/EaglesSweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period and entering your, name, e-mail address, and confirmation that you are 18 years of age or older, are a resident of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware, that you agree to the Official Rules, The Inquirer’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and submitting your registration. Upon completing this entry method, and subject to the conditions in these Official Rules, you will automatically be entered into the Sweepstakes. Proof of entry submission does not equate to proof of receipt. Entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules.

For individuals who are Inquirer Subscribers or have registered for an Inquirer account: You may enter by going to The Inquirer x Eagles Sweepstakes Entry Page, which can be found here: Inquirer.com/EaglesSweepstakes and logging in to your account through Inquirer.com, Google, or Apple using the icons provided on the Entry Page. You may need to enter your name, address (no P.O. Boxes accepted), and/or e-mail address, and will need to confirm that you are 18 years of age or older and agree to the Official Rules and The Inquirer’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Upon completing the entry method and submitting your entry, subject to the conditions set forth in these Official Rules, you will automatically be entered into the Sweepstakes. Proof of entry submission does not equate to proof of receipt. Entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules.

LIMIT ONE ENTRY PER PERSON DURING SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD (REGARDLESS OF WHETHER MORE THAN ONE PERSON USES THE SAME E-MAIL ADDRESS). If more than one entry is submitted, only the first entry will be entered into the Sweepstakes and all other entries will be disregarded. In the event of a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. The potential winner(s) may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

Any attempt by any person to submit more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different accounts or any other methods will void that person’s entry and that person will be disqualified. Automated entries (including but not limited to any entries submitted using any robot, script, macro or other automated service) are not permitted and will be disqualified.

No responsibility is assumed for lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected or illegible entry; or for any computer, telephone, cable, network, satellite, electronic or Internet hardware or software malfunctions, failures, connections, availability or garbled or jumbled transmissions, or service provider/Internet/Web site/use net accessibility or availability, traffic congestion, or unauthorized human intervention. No mass entries or mechanically reproduced entries will be accepted. All entries become the exclusive property of The Inquirer and will not be returned or acknowledged. Any attempts by an individual to access the Sweepstakes via a bot script or other brute-force attack will result in that IP address becoming ineligible. The Inquirer will prosecute any fraudulent activities to the fullest extent of the law. The Inquirer reserves the right to suspend or terminate this Sweepstakes without notice if, in The Inquirer’s sole discretion, the Sweepstakes becomes infected or otherwise corrupted.

4. Winners

All winners will be selected by random drawing with one winner selected for each Sweepstakes prize. The drawing will be conducted by The Inquirer following the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period and held on or about December 4, 2023. There will be: Two (2) grand prize (“Grand Prize”) winners, six (6) first prize (“First Prize”) winners, six (6) second prize (“Second Prize”) winners, and six (6) third prize (“Third Prize”) winners. All winners will be selected randomly by The Inquirer from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One prize per entrant.

The prizes are time-sensitive and must be claimed promptly, as described below:

Winners of the drawing will be notified by e-mail (a “Prize Notification”) within approximately two (2) business days of the drawing. To claim a prize, the winner must: (A) respond to the Prize Notification within three (3) days of the date of the Prize Notification by replying to the email address provided in the Prize Notification; (B) provide The Inquirer with valid identification no later than seven (7) days following the Prize Notification; and (C) sign and return to The Inquirer its Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability Release and any tax forms deemed required by The Inquirer no later than seven (7) days following the Prize Notification.

If a winner fails to fulfill the above requirements, the applicable prize will be deemed forfeited and an alternate winner may be randomly selected from the eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Four (4) alternate winners will be selected in case of forfeiture. Final designation as the winner depends on verification of eligibility as determined by Eagles or The Inquirer. Winner may not substitute or redeem prize for cash, but The Inquirer reserves the right to substitute prize with a prize of equal or greater value should the advertised prize become unavailable for any reason.

5. Prize/Odds

In accordance with these Official Rules, winners will be awarded the following:

One (1) Grand Prize winner will win four (4) club tickets and one (1) parking pass to the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles home game scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023. (ARV $1,825.00)

One (1) Grand Prize winner will win four (4) club tickets and one (1) parking pass to the Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles home game scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 (ARV $1,457.00)

Six (6) First Prize winners will each win one (1) Autographed Authentic Eagles Jersey (ARV $225 EACH)

Six (6) Second Prize winners will each win one (1) Autographed Authentic Eagles Helmet (ARV $175 EACH)

Six (6) Third Prize winners will each win one (1) Autographed Limited Edition Eagles Football (ARV $50 EACH)

Odds of winning will be determined by the total number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. No assignment, transfer or substitution of prize is permitted except by The Inquirer or Eagles in the event of prize unavailability. Travel expenses and any other costs associated with attendance at the game shall be the sole responsibility of winner. If any of winners’ guests are a minor, winner must be the parent or legal guardian of such guest(s). Seat locations and player autographed to be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Taxes on or connected with the prizes and the reporting consequences thereof are the sole and exclusive responsibility of winner. For purposes of the above, “ARV” means approximate retail value.

6. General Conditions

Winners may be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, applicable tax forms, and where lawful, a Publicity Release within five (5) days of notification of the prize. Failure to return documents timely, or if prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, winner may be disqualified with an alternate winner selected. Where permitted by law, winner agrees to grant to the Eagles and The Inquirer the right to print, publish, broadcast and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter developed, including but not limited to the world wide web, at any time or times, the winner’s name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness and biographical information as news or information and for advertising and promotional purposes without additional consideration; and further without such additional compensation, appear for, or provide biographical information for use in, any presentation or other activity which may include filming/audio/video/electronic or other recordings and/or interviews, as may be determined from time to time by the Eagles and/or The Inquirer. Failure to make such appearances or grant such rights may result in disqualification with an alternate winner or potential winner selected; and while not obligated to do so, the Eagles and/or The Inquirer may, in their sole discretion, bear such reasonable costs and expenses which the Eagles and/or The Inquirer, in their sole discretion, deem appropriate for winner or potential winners to appear for a presentation or other activity. Further, each winner and entrant agrees to release and hold harmless the Eagles, Eagles Stadium Operator, LLC, the National Football League (“NFL”), The Inquirer and their respective affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to person, including death, and property, arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize, participation in any Sweepstakes related activity, or participation in this Sweepstakes. A “day” is any day except any Federal Holiday in the United States of America. This Sweepstakes is organized, administered, and Sponsored by The Inquirer. Neither Google nor Apple are in any way affiliated with this Sweepstakes. The Eagles is not the organizer, sponsor, or administrator of this Sweepstakes. These rules may be modified by The Inquirer for purposes related to the time-sensitive nature of the award of prizes; in the event that the game subject to any prize is cancelled, The Inquirer has no obligation to provide a substitute prize. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

7. Limitations of Liability

Neither the Eagles nor The Inquirer is responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Web site users, or tampering or hacking, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation, or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction. or unauthorized access to the Web site. Neither Eagles nor The Inquirer is responsible for injury or damage to participants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the Web site. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned by reason of infection by computer virus, worms, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in the sole opinion of Eagles and The Inquirer, could corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, the Eagles and The Inquirer reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Internet portion of this Sweepstakes for any drawing(s) and select the winner from Internet entries received for that drawing prior to the action taken. IN NO EVENT WILL THE EAGLES, EAGLES STADIUM OPERATOR, LLC, THE NFL, THE INQUIRER OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES, AFFILIATES AND AGENTS, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF INTERNET SITE WWW.PHILADELPHIAEAGLES.COM, INTERNET SITE INQUIRER.COM, OR THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM SAID SITE. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING ON THIS SITE IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS. . IN NO EVENT WILL THE EAGLES, EAGLES STADIUM OPERATOR, LLC, THE NFL, THE INQUIRER OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES, AFFILIATES AND AGENTS, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR ACCEPTANCE OR USE OF ANY PRIZE AWARDED TO YOU PURSUANT TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES OR YOUR FORFEITURE OF ANY PRIZE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

8. Disputes

As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action or mass arbitration, exclusively, before a court located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania having competent jurisdiction, which Court shall apply the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania without regard for doctrines of conflict of law. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

9. Privacy Policy

By entering the Sweepstakes, you consent to receive promotional emails, newsletters, and other emails from The Inquirer and to The Inquirer’s privacy policy, which is available here: https://www.inquirer.com/privacy-policy/. You acknowledge that if you elect to log in to Inquirer.com through Google or Apple, that in doing so, you also agree to the privacy policy of Google or Apple, as applicable.

10. Winners’ List

For names of the winners send a self-addressed stamped envelope by March 30, 2024 to: 2023 The Inquirer x Eagles Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes – Winners’ Names, 100 S. Independence Mall West, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Sponsor: The Philadelphia Inquirer, 100 S. Independence Mall West, Philadelphia, PA 19106