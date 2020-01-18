The Tribe came out aggressively in the second half and fed the ball into Knight repeatedly. The senior scored the first 10 points of the half for William and Mary, but the Tribe didn’t have an answer for Drexel’s balanced offense. The Dragons shot 62% and scored a season-high 50 points over the final 20 minutes in what was their best performance of the season. The Tribe got to within nine with just over eight minutes to play and appeared to be ready to mount a comeback. However, Coletrane Washington started a 9-0 run with a deep three-pointer as Drexel picked up its ninth home win in 11 games this season.