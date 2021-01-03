Hendrixson knocked down a pair of three-point baskets in the period and dished out five assists to help Drexel extend a nine-point halftime margin to 25, 50-25, entering the fourth. She finished with 11 points. Hannah Nihill scored 13 points and Kayla Bacon added 12 for the Dragons (4-1, 2-0), who completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Seahawks (3-5, 0-2).