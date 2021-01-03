Junior guard Maura Hendrixson sparked a 20-4 Drexel explosion in the third quarter that broke the game open Sunday and the Dragons rolled to a 61-34 victory over UNC-Wilmington in a Colonial Athletic Association game at Wilmington, N.C.
Hendrixson knocked down a pair of three-point baskets in the period and dished out five assists to help Drexel extend a nine-point halftime margin to 25, 50-25, entering the fourth. She finished with 11 points. Hannah Nihill scored 13 points and Kayla Bacon added 12 for the Dragons (4-1, 2-0), who completed a two-game weekend sweep of the Seahawks (3-5, 0-2).
Massachusetts 78, La Salle 61 – The Explorers (3-5, 0-2 Atlantic 10) went ice cold in the fourth quarter at Tom Gola Arena, going scoreless for nearly five minutes, and the Minutewomen (6-1, 2-0) put together a 13-2 finish to come up with the victory.
Trailing 61-52 after three quarters, La Salle got as close as six, 65-59, on a layup by Molly Masciantonio with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left. But the Explorers missed their next nine shots and UMass pulled away. Claire Jacobs led La Salle with 15 points and Masciantonio added 12.