Every dribble, every pass, every shot. It felt like at least one La Salle defender was right in the grill of a St. Bonaventure player.
La Salle forced seven turnovers in the first 10 minutes to help build an early lead. The defensive pressure never wavered, and neither did the lead as the Explorers defeated St. Bonaventure, 73-65 at Tom Gola Arena on Saturday.
The Explorers (14-14, 5-11 Atlantic Ten) played defense like they wouldn’t be able to go back in the house if they were scored on.
Freshman guard Ayinde Hikim was the head of the snake, often picking up the Bonnies’ ball handlers before half court. Forward Jared Kimbrough was the versatile chess piece that allowed La Salle to switch everything. Saul Phiri and the wings were the enforcers. They were flying around, helping with double teams, and getting into the passing lanes for turnovers.
The best example of this was when the 5-foot-11 Hikim switched onto St. Bonaventure’s 6-10 Osun Osunniyi. Hikim got in front of Osunniyi and battled for position. His effort made it tough for the Bonnies (18-11, 10-6) to capitalize on the size advantage. The intended pass sailed over Hikim and Osunniyi and into Kimbrough’s hands for a turnover.
Phiri, Isiah Deas, and Moustapha Diagne were honored on Senior Day. Diagne sat out with an injury, but the other two seniors capitalized on the moment. Deas led the Explorers with 16 points. Phiri was everywhere defensively and finished with 11 points, three steals, and two blocks. Sherif Kenney and David Beatty added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
La Salle’s strong defensive start led to early offense. The Explorers forced nine first-half turnovers and had a 10-3 advantage in points off turnovers. They finished shooting just 40 percent after the offense cooled down midway through the first half. The defense forced 14 turnovers and had an 18-3 advantage in fast-break points.
St. Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton had four points at the half, but scored 13 in the second half as the Bonnies got to within four in the final minute.
“I knew our guys were ready to go just because of our last couple of days of practice," La Salle coach Ashley Howard said. “I was even more excited to see how the preparation carried over to the game today.”
“We take pride in [defense]; that’s our game,” Phiri said. “On a day like this I had a little extra pep in my step, and I felt good leaving it all out there for my teammates.”
“A guy like that, I just want to see him do good,” Deas said on Kimbrough. “He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Always willing to sacrifice no matter what it is.”
La Salle announced Friday that sophomore forward Ed Croswell was leaving the team. Croswell led the team in rebounding (7.3 per game) and field-goal percentage (60.2%), and was second in scoring (10 points per game). He was replaced in the starting lineup by Kimbrough.
Kimbrough hadn’t played more than 21 minutes prior to Saturday’s game. He showed off some springs on Leap Day with an emphatic dunk off a Beatty bounce pass in the final minute. Kimbrough finished with nine points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes. He was a plus-16 when on the floor.
Junior guard Scott Spencer didn’t play due to an upper body injury. He was the lone player that had started each of the first 27 contests. Howard said that he is day-to-day.
La Salle has one more home game Wednesday against UMass and a road contest at St. Joseph’s on Saturday before the A-10 tournament.