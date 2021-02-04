“Two of the greatest myths about him. One is that we focused everything on defense. We didn’t. Coach was very much offensive-minded. He wanted a team that could handle any situation, any time. He didn’t want to walk into any gym and not be able to handle what he saw. The other myth is he was this unbelievable disciplinarian. We never had a curfew. We didn’t have issues on that. What he did was, this is what we need to do, this is the discipline we need to do it. If you don’t, if anything goes wrong, it’s your season.” On the misconception of Temple’s matchup zone: “Only us Temple guys know this. John Chaney never taught us a matchup zone. During one of the games, they’ve got a guy killing us. [Temple Hall of Fame guard] Howie Evans suggested we secretly do a box and man [defense] on the guy. Coach realizes we’re doing something different. He calls a timeout. Howie told him what he had suggested. Coach says, ‘Whatever you’re doing, keep doing it.’ That was the invention of the matchup zone. After that, we began doing more things with it. We played with it. His genius was, he was able to adjust to us. He saw what worked and wasn’t so egotistical to not go with it. He let us give input into what we were doing. He was a very open-minded coach but nobody really would believe that. He did adapt the zone, fine-tuning it over the years.”

Keith Johnson

— Played for Chaney at Cheyney University, former Cheyney head coach

“He was demanding, but he gave each player roles, in terms of what he expected from you. Everything was defined. It was no secret what you were supposed to do. When you came to practice the first day, he assumed you knew nothing about basketball. The first day of practice was the same every year. He would start with fundamentals, dribbling, passing, rebounding, shooting every aspect of the game. He went over it all, so you had no excuses, no, ‘Coach, I didn’t know.’ ” “One of the things that stands out to me, we went and played in a tournament in Green Bay, Wisconsin. We played almost a perfect game. We had one turnover in 40 minutes, and that was on a bogus offensive call. We lost by 20, and he said, that was the best game you’ve played. They had 47 foul shots and we had seven. We came back to the locker room, we thought he was going to be so upset. He was proud. He knew why we lost. But he wanted us to know, if you’re going to play like that, you’re going to win a lot of games — and we won a lot of games.” “I think the biggest gift, he knew what button to push on each player. He didn’t treat each player the same. He knew how to get the best out of each player. My roommate, George Melton, was a three-time all-American, he got drafted by the Sixers. The night before Coach went to Temple to accept the job, he called me. I said, ‘Coach, I’ve got to ask you a question.’ A lot of times, the guys would lay up the ball on George, yet you hollered at me. He said, ‘You’ve got to understand, if I holler at you, you’d play harder. [George] might go in a shell but I knew if I hollered at you, you might run over and cover your man and his man.’”