Villanova coach Jay Wright: “We talked as a team about, we’re going to get into the game and early we’re not going to be used to [St. John’s] speed. But as you play, you’ll get used to it. You just can’t simulate that in practice. Their quickness and speed is really tough. That’s why I thought in the second half we were better. You get a feel for it, how much you can put the ball on the floor.”