Meet the Israeli military reservists who are fighting to preserve democracy

TEL AVIV, Israel — Ofir Korazim, an Israeli air force pilot with 30 years of F-16 experience, hardly has the profile of a protester.

The community leader of a small village in central Israel, head of a parent-teacher association, and a military reservist who does 50 to 60 days of reserve duty yearly, he was galvanized when an extremist cabinet minister named Bezalel Smotrich called for Israel to “wipe out” a West Bank town.

Korazim recalled his initial upset over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to end the Supreme Court’s independence. That unease turned to dismay when Netanyahu tried to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant — for asking him to listen to the concerns of reservists about the judicial overhaul. It became pure anger over Smotrich’s illegal demand.

At that point, Korazim joined a growing movement of reserve pilots, navigators, intelligence and cyber units, and special forces who say they won’t fight for an undemocratic government whose leaders disrespect the rule of law.

These reservists have become the strongest card in the massive protests over Netanyahu’s plan to eliminate checks and balances in the Israeli political system. Although they say they will fight should war break out, their stance could split Israel’s defense forces.

Despite the differences in our institutions, the Israeli military’s divisions over threats to democracy bear watching by those concerned about democracy in the United States.

In Israel, where most men and many women do military service, reservists in elite units are crucial. Reserve pilots make up a large percentage of the active air force, reporting for training weekly, and they can be called up suddenly to participate in military action. Unlike in the United States, their units are mainly volunteers.

“The action of military reserve groups is the most threatening and frightening to the government,” retired Brig. Gen. Giora Inbar told me, “because reserve units are crucial to the strength of the army and the nation.” Although military protests are not unknown, the breadth and depth of this save democracy wave is unprecedented.

“We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our nation so long as it is a democracy with liberal values,” Inbar insisted. “Winning an election does not grant permission to destroy the principle of separation of powers and demolish the Supreme Court.”

Israeli government officials initially vilified the reservists as traitors and weaklings (although many of those same critics never served or were rejected by the military for radical views).

But cold, hard facts about the reservists’ protest forced Netanyahu to temporarily “pause” his judicial “reform” plans and reinstate Gallant. According to the Times of Israel, about 1,000 reserve pilots and navigators might resign if the Supreme Court “reforms” are passed by the Knesset. Other essential elite units have also submitted mass protest petitions.

Korazim said the day the first piece of legislation is passed to overhaul the Supreme Court is the day he will quit the reserves.

“This is my red line,” he said firmly. “Those of us giving so much of our lives [to the military] feel we have a contract to protect the democratic state of Israel. If that contract is broken,” he shrugged and paused. “The pilots confronted that reality much faster than many others.”

Yet, as I learned in conversations with several reservists from elite units, the fate of Israel’s judiciary is tied to even deeper fears of what Israel’s illiberal government might do.

Almost all raised deep concerns that two ultranationalist and messianic settlers who have been given key cabinet posts — Itamar Ben-Gvir and Smotrich — will drag the army into unnecessary wars, whether in Gaza, the West Bank, or beyond Israel’s borders.

Both of these ministers seek annexation of the West Bank and have encouraged violent settlers to attack Palestinian towns.

Both men also urged and taunted Netanyahu to start the current military campaign in Gaza.

“We feel this is a black flag waving,” said architect and reservist airborne rescue officer Erez Ella, referring to the Israeli military credo that a soldier has the right and duty to refuse “a manifestly illegal order, on which the black flag of illegality flies.”

“You have to resist if ordered to do something morally wrong,” Ella told me.

The moment of truth will be reached when and if Netanyahu pushes through the laws on so-called judicial reforms.

(Most of the reservists with whom I spoke recognized that Israeli democracy can’t coexist with permanent occupation over several million Palestinians. But they insisted that issue must be postponed until the immediate threat is resolved.)

Amongst many reservists, there is also a deep resentment that Netanyahu’s ultraorthodox religious allies want him to pass legislation permanently exempting their men from military service, something already rejected by the Supreme Court. Elite reservists see themselves carrying more of the burden as growing numbers of religious youth carry less.

Israel’s internal military-political struggle reminds me of the moments when former President Donald Trump’s inner circle proposed a military coup, and tried to drag the Pentagon into an attempted takeover. So far, the Pentagon has resisted illegal domestic political pressure. Should Trump be reelected, U.S. military brass may also confront a serious choice about when to reject illegal orders.

That makes it even more interesting to watch whether Israeli military reservists can repel Netanyahu’s attempted judicial coup. The battle to save Israeli democracy may depend on their continued refusal to operate under a “black flag.”