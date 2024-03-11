Two arrests made in connection with Burholme shooting that injured 8 teenagers at a bus stop, sources say

Philadelphia Police have made at least two arrests in connection with a shooting that injured eight Northeast High School students Wednesday as they waited for a bus after school in the Burholme section of the city, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Details on the charges were not immediately available, though Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Mayor Cherelle Parker have scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon, along with representatives of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and United States Marshals Service.

The arrests mark the latest development in a shooting and spate of gunfire against young people that shook the city. Eleven juveniles were shot, one fatally, within just three days, prompting city leaders to vow they would go to extraordinary lengths to find the offenders and get guns off the streets. Bethel said he would deploy more resources to school corridors, while SEPTA officials said transit police would begin more strictly enforcing lesser criminal violations and conducting more pedestrian stops.

“We don’t apologize for using every legal and constitutional tool in our toolbelts to get that done,” Parker said at the scene on Wednesday.

Gunfire erupted just before 3 p.m. on the corner of Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues, an intersection known as the “Five Points,” where hundreds of students pass through each day, catching SEPTA buses to and from school. Northeast High is less than a mile away, and many students transfer buses at the stop.

As a crowd of kids gathered on the corner, police say a blue Hyundai was lurking, parked in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot next to the bus stop. As one group of students approached the stop, police said three young men wearing masks jumped out of the Hyundai and started shooting. Within seconds, they had fired more than 30 shots, then returned to the car and fled.

Eight students, ages 15 to 17, were struck by bullets. Many were seriously injured — one 16-year-old who was shot nine times was intubated and in critical condition in the days after. Another 16-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and was expected to recover, while a 15-year-old had a bullet lodged in his spine and faced a risky surgery and long recovery ahead, their families said.

Within hours, police recovered the getaway car — which had been reported stolen and had a fake temporary license plate during the shooting — abandoned on a dark block in Olney. Investigators impounded the car, as well as a second stolen car they believed was linked to the Hyundai, and searched both for evidence.

Northeast High School juniors and seniors returned to in-person learning Monday with an added police presence at the perimeter of the school and additional patrols of nearby bus routes, according to the school. Freshmen and sophomores were scheduled for virtual learning Monday and they’ll swap with the juniors and seniors Tuesday so educators could offer “small group and individualized support,” principal Omar Crowder said in a message to parents.