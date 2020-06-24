An undercover officer and a man fired shots at each other but no one was injured late Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly before 5 p.m., four undercover officers in an unmarked vehicle on Fifth Street near Sigel and McClellan Streets spotted a tan Buick LaCrosse suspected in a reported shooting incident about an hour earlier, said Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.
At least two of the officers had exited the unmarked police vehicle and were approaching the Buick when the sole occupant emerged holding a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun and fired three shots in the direction of the police vehicle, Kinebrew said. The vehicle was not hit but another car was.
An officer inside the vehicle fired two shots through the windshield at the suspect and then ran after him, Kinebrew said. The officer fired two more shots at the suspect on Sigel Street. The suspect was not struck, but fell while running and dropped the Glock, Kinebrew said. The suspect was apprehended nearby and the gun was taken into evidence.
The 27-year-old officer, who has been on the force for three years and is assigned to the Third District, was not hurt.
The incident is under a required investigation by police Internal Affairs.