Where to find Eagles-themed foods ahead of the playoffs

The Eagles fever is making its way through the city with businesses getting in on the action. We’ve tracked down some of our favorites.

Get your hands on the Bird Dog, a Dietz & Watson original hot dog being doled out for free to fans throughout the playoffs. Nestled in Cacia’s Bakery green-dyed hot dog buns, the franks are topped with French fried onions, chopped long hots and provolone — there’s also an option to sub a jalapeno cheddar frank for the original. Follow the Dietz & Watson’s Instagram for details on where the truck is making it’s stops — another stop scheduled in South Philly on Saturday. As the Eagles make it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl, Dietz & Watson will continue to add more stops, so don’t miss out.

📍 1901 Johnston Street from 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Eagles Tailgate Lot (check online for exact section) 5 to 8 p.m. 🌐 dietzandwatson.com

Beer lovers get some love from Evil Genius Beer Co. Available in 12-oz cans at the Fishtown tap room and at retail shops, The Playoffs!?! is a full bodied IPA that is described as “creamsicle without the brain freeze,” featuring orange and vanilla flavors along with juicy Azaaca and Motueka hops. The second brew, The Fly Like an Eagle, is a water ice-inspired milkshake-style IPA brewed with vanilla and lactose and comes in mango and blue raspberry flavors (though the latter is appropriately bright green). It is only available at the taproom, however.

📍 1727 N Front St, 📞 215-425-6820, 🌐 evilgeniusbeer.com

How about ice cream sandwiches? At Peewee’s Ice Cream in Medford, they’re green chocolate dipped.

📍 57 N. Main St., Medford, 📞 609-257-3365 , 🌐 peeweesicecream.com

In Prospect Park, Traub’s Bakery is offering six Eagles doughnuts and six green-frosted cupcakes for $20. There is also a green-frosted vanilla cake and four cookies for $30. Call for to pre-order.

📍 1020 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park, 📞 610-534-8288, 🌐 instagram.com/traubs_bakeryofficial

Looking for cupcakes? Isgro Pastries has vanilla and chocolate flavored ones decorated in Eagles colors with football decor and sprinkles.

📍 1009 Christian St, 📞 215-923-3092, 🌐 isgropastries.com