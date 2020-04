Philadelphia Eagles general manager and executive vice president Howie Roseman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Eagles have eight picks after trading a pair to Detroit to get three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. They have the 21st overall pick, one in the second round (No. 53), one in the third (No. 103) and three more in the fourth. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)