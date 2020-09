There were no offseason minicamps, and no preseason games, but the Eagles managed to whittle their roster down to 53. Can the rookies, such as first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor and surprise second-rounder Jalen Hurts, make their marks? Will offseason additions Darius Slay and Nickell Robey-Coleman step in and improve the defense? Who on the offensive line will step up after Andre Dillard’s injury? Here’s a look at the Eagles roster after Saturday’s cut-down day.