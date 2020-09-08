Eagles 2020 schedule: Beat writers pick wins and losses
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, Jeff McLane and EJ Smith
September 8, 2020
The Eagles were rewarded for their successful run to the 2019 NFC East title by drawing a very difficult schedule. While they figure to be at least co-favorites with Dallas to repeat, they'll have a minefield of tough games to navigate that will include road trips to Green Bay, San Francisco and Arizona, and home games against Baltimore, Seattle and New Orleans.
Our coverage team has predicted all 16 games. See what they think and tell us how you think the Eagles will finish.
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Les Bowen: Win
I expect a sort of preseason feel to the opener. Anything can happen, but the Eagles are the better team.
Paul Domowitch: Win
Between Ron Rivera's cancer battle and owner Dan Snyder's sexual harassment problems, COVID-19 is the least of Washington's problems.
Jeff McLane: Win
The team formerly known as that racist term shouldn’t be very good, but the Eagles’ O-line issues could be exploited by a strong defensive front.
EJ Smith: Win
Washington’s defensive front will be a serious test for the Eagles’ hobbled offensive line, but the Eagles are the better team.
Week 2
Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Loss
The Eagles have had the Rams' number, but that can't go on forever. I think the Eagles' offensive line will be a little shaky in the early going.
Domowitch: Win
Doug Pederson is 2-0 in head-to-head confrontations with Rams head coach Sean McVay.
McLane: Loss
Doug Pederson has gotten the better of Sean McVay, but there will be unpredictable defeats.
Smith: Win
This should be a game dominated by interior pass rushers. Aaron Donald will be a handful for whoever ends up blocking him, but I still like the Birds.
Week 3
Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Win
This certainly should be a win, Joe Burrow notwithstanding.
Domowitch: Loss
Eagles' remade secondary will be tested by the Bengals' big, talented wideouts.
McLane: Win
Joe Burrow should one day be a stud, but it’ll be rough in the early going behind Cincinnati’s O-line.
Smith: Win
The Bengals may have Joe Burrow now, but they are still lacking at a handful of positions.
Week 4
Sunday, Oct. 4, 8:20 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Loss
If the Eagles win this game, even though it's early in the season, they are legit NFC contenders. I'm skeptical.
Domowitch: Loss
This could be the toughest test of the season for the Eagles' O-line.
McLane: Loss
Jimmy Garoppolo is just a scheme quarterback, but the 49ers’ formula of defense/ball control doesn’t bode well for the Eagles.
Smith: Loss
Jimmy Garappolo doesn’t impress me, but the ‘Niners have arguably the best defensive line and an en vogue offensive scheme.
Week 5
Sunday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Loss
Steelers' defense is formidable. A healthy Big Ben ought to give them the edge, if that is the case. He's the same age (38) as Jason Peters.
Domowitch: Win
The Eagles have only beaten the Steelers in Pittsburgh twice in the last 53 years.
McLane: Win
Big Ben is coming off another injury and is a year older, but this would qualify as a minor road upset in an NFL season that is certain to have surprises.
Smith: Loss
The Steelers’ defense led the league in sacks and takeaways last season for a reason. Wentz has put the ball on the grass as much as nearly anyone.
Week 6
Sunday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Loss
Not really seeing this one either. Tough early schedule, jam-packed with top contenders.
Domowitch: Loss
With 14 returning Pro Bowlers, could a John Harbaugh-Andy Reid AFC Championship battle be in the cards?
McLane: Loss
Lamar Jackson could come back to earth, but John Harbaugh doesn’t need him to carry a deep squad.
Smith: Loss
The Ravens are still one of the deepest, most talented teams in the league and they’re led by a game-breaker in Lamar Jackson.
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Win
Here we go. I kinda like Daniel Jones but the new tough-guy coach doesn't impress me, even if he is from Philly.
Domowitch: Win
One of the reasons the Eagles have made three straight playoff trips is because they haven't tripped over the Giants or Redskins.
McLane: Win
There aren’t any easy opponents in the NFL, but the Giants are starting over with a new coach for the third time in the last four seasons.
Smith: Win
The Eagles’ defensive front should be able to keep Saquon Barkley under wraps while capitalizing on Daniel Jones’ fumbling problems.
Week 8
Sunday, Nov. 1, 8:20 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Loss
I think Dallas has had better personnel the past few years, but the Cowboys were coached by Jason Garrett. He's gone.
Domowitch: Win
Cowboys fortified their D-line and WR spots, but lost their best corner, Byron Jones.
McLane: Loss
The lack of fans at this typically spirited home game could turn the Linc into little more than a neutral site.
Smith: Loss
We’ll get our first glimpse of Darius Slay against Amari Cooper in a division rivalry. How the Eagles secondary handles the Cowboys’ stable of wideouts will be the determining factor.
Week 10
Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Win
Know what I said about Jason Garrett? He works for the Giants now.
Domowitch: Win
Daniel Jones had an NFL-high 18 fumbles last season.
McLane: Win
Joe Judge’s extra training camp running could be paying off at this point in the season -- or not.
Smith: Win
Until the Giants start giving the Eagles an actual run for their money in these matchups, I’m going to go with the Eagles.
Week 11
Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Win
We're in a phase now where every season starts out with "Browns will surprise you," but I have to see it.
Domowitch: Loss
Browns new GM Andrew Berry went out and got Baker Mayfield better protection and one of the league's top young TEs (Austin Hooper).
McLane: Win
Maybe someday the Browns will deliver upon their promise, but another coaching switch may slow any progress.
Smith: Win
Darius Slay will be challenged by Odell Bekham and the Eagles will need to account for Myles Garrett. The Browns got much better this offseason, so this won’t be a cakewalk.
Week 12
Monday, Nov. 30, 8:15 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Loss
The Eagles don't beat the Seahawks, even when Seattle does practically nothing to win, as was the case in last season's playoffs. It's an unwritten NFL rule.
Domowitch: Win
Seahawks will be facing a much different WR corps than the one that had just 4 catches for 29 yards v. them in playoffs.
McLane: Loss
If the Eagles are 6-4 at this point, as predicted here, they could ride that wave to the end, but Seattle starts a difficult stretch.
Smith: Win
Russell Wilson can destroy a game plan, but the Eagles have seen him enough and will have the revenge factor on their side.
Week 13
Sunday, Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Loss
The Eagles won on a bit of a lucky play last year at Lambeau. Don't see that happening again. Barring a steep Aaron Rodgers decline, Packers are better.
Domowitch: Win
Packers had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last year, giving up 4.7 yards per carry.
McLane: Loss
The Eagles stole one in Green Bay a year ago, but the odds of winning again in Lambeau against Aaron Rodgers are stacked against them.
Smith: Win
The Packers still have Aaron Rodgers, but they didn’t get much better in the offseason and the Eagles proved they can win at Lambeau last season.
Week 14
Sunday, Dec. 13, 4:25 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Loss
Welp. Saints are really good and I hafta think Malcolm Jenkins knows a few things about tendencies, etc.
Domowitch: Loss
Eagles added speed at LB position, but will it be enough to slow down Alvin Kamara?
McLane: Loss
The Saints should be very good and Malcolm Jenkins will be playing with an edge.
Smith: Loss
The Saints have one of the best rosters in football and their passing game should give the Eagles’ secondary fits.
Week 15
Sunday, Dec. 20, 4:05 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Win
The Cards might be much improved. Are the Eagles? Maybe they get the edge if it's a must-win game.
Domowitch: Win
Eagles gave up 98 or more receiving yards to 12 different receivers last season.
McLane: Win
The Cardinals could be a team poised to make some noise, but the feeling here is that Carson Wentz and company make another late surge to the postseason.
Smith: Loss
Arizona has a creative offense, an emerging star in Kyler Murray, and DeAndre Hopkins. Maybe the Eagles can win a track meet, but it will be a tall order.
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 27, 4:25 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Win
Dallas is better, but the Eagles usually find a way to win one of these. Eager to see if the JerryDome really does have a big fan contingent on hand.
Domowitch: Loss
Eagles are 1-3 on the road v. Cowboys under Doug Pederson.
McLane: Win
The NFC East could be lost at this point, but the Eagles should still have plenty left to play for.
Smith: Win
This late-season matchup might have the division on the line once again. I believe Wentz has the slight edge over Dak Prescott, so I’ll give it to the Eagles.
Week 17
Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m.
Our picks for the Eagles
Bowen: Win
This could be a meaningless game, maybe a chance to see Jalen Hurts. If not, Eagles will rise to the occasion.
Domowitch: Win
Those cardboard cutouts of fans need to make a lot of noise.
McLane: Win
With potentially a wild card berth on the line, Pederson’s group delivers yet again, even if another 9-7 record fails to inspire.
Smith: Win
Washington’s defensive line will keep them in games they don’t belong in, but they’re still a very bad team.
