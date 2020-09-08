The Eagles were rewarded for their successful run to the 2019 NFC East title by drawing a very difficult schedule. While they figure to be at least co-favorites with Dallas to repeat, they'll have a minefield of tough games to navigate that will include road trips to Green Bay, San Francisco and Arizona, and home games against Baltimore, Seattle and New Orleans.

Our coverage team has predicted all 16 games. See what they think and tell us how you think the Eagles will finish.

