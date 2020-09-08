Ready or not, the Eagles are back

The Birds come back to defend their NFC East crown with a healthy Carson Wentz, new draft picks and offseason free-agency and trade pickups, some new assistant coaches, and Jason Peters back at left tackle. Oh, and a first-place schedule. But with nearly no offseason workouts, no preseason games, an abbreviated training camp, and an ongoing pandemic, it’s hard to know what to expect this season. We’ll start to find out Sunday in Washington.