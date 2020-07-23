The Washington NFL team has a new name, for now.
In order to buy time, the team announced it would go by the “Washington Football Team” until a new name is adopted at a later date. This news comes 10 days after the team announced it would retire the name “Redskins”, a racial slur against Native Americans that had been employed by Washington almost 90 years ago.
Instead of rushing into a new name, it appears the team has settled on the vague moniker for the foreseeable future, with new uniforms being unveiled with “Washington” printed on players’ chests and their jersey numbers replacing the previous Native American mascot on players’ helmets.
While the team’s website is still redskins.com, the site’s homepage now explains the name change and has no other reference to the previous mascot. The team’s official Twitter account changed its handle to @WashingtonNFL and scrubbed any derogatory words or images from the profile.
“For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the ‘Washington Football Team’ pending adoption of our new name,” an unattributed release on the website stated. “The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use “Washington Football Team” immediately.