Though bad things like COVID-19 apparently want to stick around indefinitely, all good things must end, and so it is with our spring season of One Movie, One Philly.
With Memorial Day approaching, this is the last installment for now of our quarantine movie club, where we ask readers to watch the same movie over the weekend, chat about it online, and “tune in” as we invite guests to talk about the selected movie on our Monday Inquirer.com livestreams.
This week we decided to go with your favorite romantic comedy, Silver Linings Playbook, and before you object by saying it’s not your favorite romantic comedy, the data says it probably is.
A few months ago, a consumer research company called Comparitech combed though reams of romcom Google searches and found that folks in Pennsylvania preferred Silver Linings Playbook, and so did those in New Jersey.
Surely this has something to do with the popularity of the Philadelphia Eagles in these states, but Playbook also happens to be a great movie — the story of Pat Solitano Jr., a young man (Bradley Cooper) with mental health problems who gradually lets go of an obsessive fixation with his ex-wife when he starts to fall for a new woman (Jennifer Lawrence) who has issues of her own.
The movie, set and filmed here in Philadelphia, also delves deeply into Eagles fan culture. A love of the Eagles is one thing that preserves the frayed connection between Cooper and his father, played by Robert De Niro.
Watch it anytime this weekend — it’s easy to find on streaming — and share your thoughts here, in our comments section.
Then join us for the livestream Monday at 5 p.m. when we talk to Jesse Rosenthal, the movie’s art director, about how he and the Playbook crew, under the direction of David O. Russell, went about designing the movie, from Bradley Cooper’s trash bag jogging suit to all of the expertly curated Eagles paraphernalia and culturally specific accoutrements. Crabby snacks!
As always, we invite your observations. What is it about the Silver Linings Playbook romance that makes it so Philly special? Is this the best Cooper/Lawrence (Joy, American Hustle) combo?
Cooper said he made the movie in part to work with his idol, Robert De Niro — how did they do?
If you only order Raisin Bran, is it a date?
And if you always wanted to know what an art director does, now’s the time to ask. Rosenthal will know — he’s also worked on such excellent films as Dark Waters, Creed II, Black Panther, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, and Carol.
I’m curious to hear about the research goes into capturing and creating a world like the one we see in the movie, and how his job is different on a movie like Playbook than it is for a blockbuster like Black Panther.
You probably have questions of your own.
