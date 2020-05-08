Writer-director Ryan Coogler’s reboot stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, legendary opponent/friend of Philly palooka Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). Adonis recruits Rocky to help him train for a prizefight and also facilitate a greater understanding of his late father, a man he never knew. It’s in Philadelphia that he meets and falls for Bianca (Tessa Thompson), a singer just as talented and as ambitious as he is.