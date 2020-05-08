Location, location, location. It’s the key to a good piece of real estate, and also to a good piece of filmmaking.
In this week’s One Movie, One Philadelphia quarantine movie club, we’ll watch the hit 2015 Rocky spin-off Creed, filmed in Philadelphia, and talk to one of the movie’s location scouts, Christopher Gormley.
Watch it anytime this weekend — it’s easy to find on streaming. And share your comments here. Is this the best Rocky since the original? Is it, possibly, better? Why?
Then join Gormley and me Monday at 5 p.m. for a livestream discussion of how the film got made. Also with us will be Creed fanatic and boxing enthusiast Ariell Johnson, owner-operator of Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse on Frankford Avenue in Kensington, the spiritual home of the Rocky franchise.
We’ll include your best comments about Creed in our talk, along with your questions for our guests.
Writer-director Ryan Coogler’s reboot stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, legendary opponent/friend of Philly palooka Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). Adonis recruits Rocky to help him train for a prizefight and also facilitate a greater understanding of his late father, a man he never knew. It’s in Philadelphia that he meets and falls for Bianca (Tessa Thompson), a singer just as talented and as ambitious as he is.
The movie is peppered with references to locations real and imagined, and in our livestream we’ll talk to Gormley (Silver Linings Playbook, Split, The Upside, Creed II, Glass, 21 Bridges) about how they ended up in the film.
So, here’s one thought to ponder as you watch Creed this weekend:
Philadelphia is very much a character in the Rocky/Creed movies. How has that character evolved over time? How is it different in Creed?
Also: What do you think Coogler was trying to capture about the city? We’ll ask Gormley about that in the livestream on Monday. We’ll ask Johnson what it is about Creed that captured her admiration as a moviegoer.
We’ll also ask what you want to know. So along with your comments, leave your questions for our guests. A really good one has a puncher’s chance of getting answered.
- Watch Creed from home anytime this weekend — it’s easy to find on streaming.
- Then add your comments below, in our comments section, or email me at gthompson@inquirer.com before midnight Sunday. We’ll highlight the best ones Monday afternoon in our “Inquirer LIVE: One Movie, One Philly” livestream, with our special guests, Creed location scout Christopher Gormley and Philly boxing enthusiast Ariell Johnson.
- On Monday, go to Inquirer.com/onemovie at 5 p.m. to watch the livestream interview and join the fun as The Inquirer’s Gary Thompson and our guests talk Creed. (If the livestream viewer doesn’t show up instantly for you, try back in just a minute or two.)
- Want to make sure you don’t miss out? Click here to add a calendar reminder to submit your questions on Sunday; and here to add the event to your calendar to tune in on Monday. Prefer to receive a text instead? You can sign up for that here.
Next weekend, we’ll choose another movie to watch and discuss together.