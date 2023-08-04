A weekend playlist with Willie Nelson, Wilco, Tyler Childers and plenty of Philly bands

This week’s playlist for your listening pleasure mixes in Philly bands with big name acts like Wilco, Willie Nelson, Flaming Lips, Tyler Childers, and Fall Out Boy who have new music out or are coming through town soon.

Let’s start local. Florry, the Philly band led by songwriter Francie Madosch head in a country direction on The Holey Bible, which is out this week and is gaining national attention. They play Johnny Brenda’s Sept. 16 and Oct. 10 at Ardmore Music Hall with Kurt Vile.

Sheer Mag, the mighty Philly rock band fronted by Tina Halliday, have signed to Jack White’s Third Man Records. The new single is “All Lined Up,” and the band’s fall tour will wind up at Union Transfer on Dec. 1. West Philly’s Speedy Ortiz’s Rabbit Rabbit’s fab new single is “Ghostwriter.” The band plays Free at Noon at World Cafe Live Friday and Johnny Brenda’s on Sept. 5.

Chiddy Bang — the rapper Chidera Anamese, who got his start at Drexel University in the early 2010s — plays Kung Fu Necktie on Saturday. Formerly Philadelphian indie-rock harpist Mary Lattimore’s “And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me” features Meg Baird on vocals and is from her forthcoming Goodbye Hotel Arkada.

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Tour plays the Mann Center on Saturday, with Avett Brothers, Marcus King, and Kathleen Edwards on the bill. The next night at the Mann, there’s a 1990s R&B Summer Block Party with Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill. And Queens of the Stone Age bring the heavy rock to the Mann on Tuesday.

Always entertaining psychedelicists Flaming Lips are at the Fillmore on Sunday, doing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in its entirety. Wilco have a new album, Cousin, coming Sept. 29, produced by Welsh songwriter Cate Le Bon. “Evicted” is the first single. Irresistible L.A. punks the Linda Lindas new single is “Resolution / Revolution.”

Kentucky country and bluegrass singer Tyler Childers’ “In Your Love” features a heartbreaking video that tells a story of gay love in 1950s rural America. Rustin’ In The Rain is out Sept. 8. Childers plays the Met Philly on Thursday with Margo Price.

Fall Out Boy are at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sunday. Their new single updates Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” with lyrics about current events from 1989 to 2023. I put that last so it’s easily avoidable if an endless torrent of topical lyrics like “Keaton Batman, Bush v. Gore, I can’t take it anymore” doesn’t appeal.