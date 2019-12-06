Jason Segel was in Philly all summer filming a TV show. Here are the first images.

Segel’s Dispatches from Elsewhere, which filmed in Philly from July to November, will get a two-night premiere on AMC in March, the network announced. The series will make its premiere on Sunday, March 1, at 10 p.m., followed by the airing of its next episode on Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. From there, Dispatches will continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10 p.m.