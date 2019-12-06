Jason Segel was in Philly all summer filming a TV show. Here are the first images.

Philadelphia’s time with Jason Segel may have ended, but soon, we’ll see exactly what he made out of his time in town.
Segel’s Dispatches from Elsewhere, which filmed in Philly from July to November, will get a two-night premiere on AMC in March, the network announced. The series will make its premiere on Sunday, March 1, at 10 p.m., followed by the airing of its next episode on Monday, March 2 at 10 p.m. From there, Dispatches will continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10 p.m.
The show stars celebs like Segel, Sally Field, and Andre 3000, who all appeared in Philly during production. Across Dispatches’ 10-episode run, the anthology will follow “a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” an AMC description indicates.
“You’ve all been selected as secret agents. You’re needed now,” a voice said in Dispatches’ first teaser trailer, which premiered last week. “Behind this world, there is a world which has been hidden from you.”
Crews filmed around Philadelphia over Dispatches’ four-month shoot in town, stopping at spots including South Street, the Curtis Center, Melrose Diner, and the 1100 block of Locust Street. Locations in last week’s debut teaser included Walnut Street, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Rittenhouse Square, and others. In addition to the series’ premiere date, AMC also released a number of first-look images from the show, which can be seen below.