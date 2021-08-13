Jay Greenberg, 71, a Hockey Hall of Fame journalist and former NHL writer for the Daily News, died Thursday, reportedly of complications from West Nile virus.

Mr. Greenberg was an author, columnist, and beat writer for numerous publications, including the Philadelphia Bulletin, over his long career. He wrote for, among others, the Kansas City Star, Sports Illustrated, the New York Post, the Hockey News, and the Toronto Sun.

The native of Johnstown, Pa., and product of the University of Missouri wrote two books about the Flyers, and won the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award for excellence in writing in 2013. He covered the Flyers for the Bulletin from 1975 to 1978 and for the Daily News from 1978 to 1989.

In a statement, the Flyers said Mr. Greenberg “had a truly special ability to tell a story in a way that not many could.”

Former Flyer Dave Poulin tweeted, “The entire hockey community lost a special friend in Jay Greenberg. Players, coaches, managers, owners, fans — he had a great relationship with everyone.”

Paul Domowitch, who worked at the Daily News with Mr. Greenberg, tweeted, “Jay was one of the best hockey writers in my lifetime.”