Tamales, the South Philly weekend ritual, nourish and raise funds

Her Proyecto Tamal began out of the kitchen at Lost Bread Co. in Craft Hall, and it has become a popular weekly tamale sale to raise funds for different guest chefs each week who share their culinary traditions. Several months later, this project is still steaming, raising over $2,600 each week for a pair of cooks. The direct assistance has been essential for participants like Olga Castillo from Guatemala and Sergio Mateo from Puebla.