Regional craft breweries are making diversity a priority

In the past year, the founders of Harris Family Brewery — Shaun Harris, Jerry Thomas, and Tim White — have teamed up with Hemauer Brewing Co. in Mechanicsburg, Free Will Brewing Co. in Perkasie, and Tröegs in Hershey, and Love City Brewing in Philly’s Callowhill neighborhood. (Two Locals also pitched in on the Love City collab, producing Philly’s first edition of Black Is Beautiful, a stout that’s been brewed by more than a thousand craft breweries in a national initiative to raise awareness of and funds for police-brutality reform and victims' legal defense.)