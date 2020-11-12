Pints of gelati are a successful splurge

Their embrace of outdoor dining, however, with 40 seats wrapping their parkside building along Front Street, has been a blessing. It’s such a pleasure to taste Crochet’s superbly seasonal pastas again, from ravioli stuffed with shaved Bartlett pears and mascarpone, to airy gnocchi tanged with Pianello tomatoes, and fettuccine in charred scallion sauce with smoky bacon. Savory fritters are studded with end-of-season corn and chilies. Pristine swordfish, marinated in fennel and yogurt, is stellar beside Lancaster pole beans splashed with punchy colatura.