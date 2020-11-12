A shift from specialty restaurant produce to home-cooked menus

It wouldn’t have happened if not for the pandemic. When the restaurant shutdown in March sent shockwaves across the food economy, the sudden public access to these rare agricultural treasures was born of necessity. Green Meadow, one of the region’s renowned sources of specialty produce to local restaurants, saw its deliveries plummet from 53 restaurants one week to seven the next. So the Brendle family transformed its wholesale operation into a direct-to-consumer CSA, with hundreds of customers eagerly signing on within the first month.