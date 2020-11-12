The neighborhood coffee shop makes room for food carts and groceries

When Herman’s finally rolled up its garage doors for customers to reenter its breezy space in October, the cafe had embraced yet another identity as a mini-market. This store, though, is not focused on everyday essentials like eggs and toilet paper. It features an intriguing collection of esoteric quality of life provisions: a wall of 80 different bitters and cocktail mixers, fancy pastas, meal kits, 50 hot sauces, and 47 varieties of imported tinned sardines, mackerel, and shellfish.