For Omar Tate, a celebrated homecoming and culinary activism

When Tate returned to Philadelphia to be closer to family at the outset of the pandemic, he revived Honeysuckle as a revolution in a takeout box with pop-ups at South Philly Barbacoa. And with the sky still smoldering from the fires of George Floyd protests, a four-course homage to his Black Panther grandfather imbued with personal history — from oysters with chow-chow to sweet bean pies and grilled steak over Sea Island red peas — couldn’t have been a more timely taste of culinary activism.