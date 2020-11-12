The best restaurants for outdoor dining in Philly and beyond

There’s plenty of good Chinese takeout options but the broth-filled Shanghainese soup dumplings known as xiao long bao are too delicate to survive much travel. So, it’s worth venturing to Media, where Tom Guo’s Dim Sum-Mania remains my XLB champ. I crave many things on this menu, from spicy dry pot shrimp to the sticky rice sui-mei and dumplings with pork and cabbage. But those xiao long bao are special. The savory cascade of hot juice and tender meat stuffing that comes from a strategic nibble on one of their bulging dumpling skins is ... slurp! ... magic that must be experienced on site.