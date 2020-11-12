Behind the vines with Penns Woods Winery’s Carley Razzi Mack

In March, they also managed to salvage their most popular annual event, a wine and cupcake pairing with West Chester’s Dia Dock bakery. They invested in 2-ounce bottles, filling and labeling them by hand, then packaging them up to be picked up or shipped out along with miniature cupcakes. The success of the event spurred a new branch of business — virtual tastings — that Razzi Mack says will stick around for good.