Bibou Boutique transforms the art of charcuterie into takeout

And so Bibou Boutique was born, as Pierre turned his craft to the art of charcuterie takeout. He’s tapped the classic skills that earned his pâté en croute third place in North America at a competition last year and is now crafting weekly arrays of mosaic-like potted meats, from duck laced with foie gras, to pork with pistachios and poultry ribboned with preserved lemon. There are bisquey soups, tiny leek tartes gratinéed with Gruyère, hard-to-find boudin (blanc and noir), vividly spiced merguez, and a soulful rotation of dishes that recall Bibou’s origins as a super-bistro, including his crispy pig’s foot stuffed with foie gras over lentils.