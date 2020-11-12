With a ramped-up online store, Primal Supply is busier than ever

“We’re busier than we’ve ever been,” says Thomason, whose quality and ethical standards in sourcing whole local hogs and beef each week compensate for higher prices that are sometimes double their factory-farmed counterparts. Executive chef Damon Menapace’s tasty new line of lunch meats (smoked bologna, spicy fennel salami) should elevate your hoagie game. And now the retail shops have reopened for limited in-store access, with a third location to pick up online orders opened in late-October in Fishtown, not far from where Thomason’s Philly story began. “I’ve wanted to get back to Fishtown,” she says. “Plus, turkey season is coming.”