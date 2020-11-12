There are a handful of regulars in this Fishtown maker’s lineup of unfiltered ciders, including dry-hopped Earth, off-dry Bees (fermented with local honey), and Viejo, a wild-fermented, blended still cider that’s aged for six to 18 months in oak. You can find them in bottles and cans in area beer distributors and bottle shops. But you can also try seasonal one-offs in its Exploration Series — brewed in small test batches — at Kurant’s Fishtown taproom. Recent offerings have been flavored with pumpkin pie, cranberries, strawberries and habaneros, and sour cherries.