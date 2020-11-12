Visit one of the region’s wineries for tours and tastings

The grüner veltliner here has picked up national awards, but it also takes pride in its dandelion wine, made from a family recipe passed down through the generations that have tended to this vegetable farm-turned-winery. Make a reservation for one of a 30-by-30 foot square of its lawn. Tastings and pairings are on hold during the pandemic, but you can still get a bottle — or a growler of any wine on tap.