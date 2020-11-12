A hundred years ago when the flu faded and nightlife surged with the advent of movies and clubs, people returned to their businesses as before. But 2020s technology has given us the ability to do so much remotely. We’ve seen the virus' direct impact already on the restaurant business, as it has shaken up the lunch trade in Center City. Delivery apps? Who in 1920 could imagine someone in a Model T rolling up to the front door with an order of dim sum?