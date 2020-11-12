A year that put restaurant reviews on hold

But the ability to still celebrate the remarkable resilience of our food scene has never felt so essential. The stories we’ve written are different, but they’re just as important and more telling than ever. The fragility of our massively entwined food system was revealed when dining rooms closed and abruptly idled the entire fishing fleet along the East Coast. Early food shortages launched a self-rising nation of sourdough bakers (including me.) Chefs foraged for wild treasures. And I embraced the challenge of cooking more for my family, too, consulting chefs and cookbooks and drawing inspiration from remarkable ingredients like the plump Lancaster chickens, heirloom grits and seasonal produce from Green Meadow Farm, whose faltering restaurant business was balanced by enthusiastic retail demand for its new CSA.