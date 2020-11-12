Ardmore’s restaurant scene keeps thriving — and growing

The pandemic has slammed restaurants all over, but you would hardly know it in Ardmore. There’s a lot of food and fun packed into this 2-square-mile slice of Lower Merion Township, just 10 minutes outside of the city.
A sampling of the options, in no particular order:
Popular craft brewery has a pub, a fermentaria, and a general store. 16 Ardmore Ave., tiredhands.com.
Opulent food and bar. 29 E. Lancaster Ave., ripplewoodbar.com.
Region’s only Japanese supermarket/cafe. 5 E. Lancaster Ave., maidoardmore.com.
Chinese restaurant on speed dials since 1973, where Susanna Foo started. 47 E. Lancaster Ave., hunanardmore.com.
Pastry shop (macarons!). 9 E. Lancaster Ave., delicechocolat.com.
Gourmet grocery that’s been dubbed the Di Bruno’s of the western suburbs. 2616 E. County Line Rd., carlinosmarket.com.
Fast-casual vegan food. 76 Coulter Ave., hopcityveg.com/ardmore.
Spinoff of the South Philly Vietnamese destination. 43 Cricket Ave., namphuongbistro.com.
Diner food. 11 Cricket Ave., nudyscafes.com.
Right-priced Mexican comida. 61 W. Lancaster Ave., ellimontaqueria.com; 5 W. Lancaster Ave., ardmore.buenavistamexonline.com.
Asian-inspired bowls. 1531 W. Wynnewood Rd., sesamieats.com.
Poke bowls. 59 W. Lancaster Ave., pokeono.com.
Old-time pubs. johnhenryspubofardmore.com, jackmcsheas-ardmore.com, mccloskeystavern.com.
Worth noting
Owners of The Bercy say the splashy French restaurant will return in 2021; for now, it’s booking private events. And more is on the way. Suburban Square, the shopping mecca off Montgomery Avenue, will see a vast indoor-outdoor restaurant called Lola’s Garden, the region’s third location of the Chinese restaurant DanDan, and another Shake Shack — all by spring.