Peter Serpico returns with Korean-inspired takeout

Well before the pandemic, the two men had long considered opening a Korean restaurant on the site of Starr’s long-shuttered Il Pittore in Rittenhouse with food honoring Serpico’s Korean heritage. But this would be no time for one of those all-in Stephen Starr extravaganzas. Their thoughts turned to something simpler — a menu that Serpico called “kinda Korean,” melding Korean cuisine with the foods he grew up eating in suburban Maryland. And the South Street location, with its roomy turn-out kitchen, would be just the place.