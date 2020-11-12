An organic tea company has bloomed into a CSA

“We want to grow food for food-insecure families in and around Philadelphia, and I’m not just talking about people that are poor or considered impoverished,” Barfield said of Farmer Jawn’s mission. “I’m really talking about the families that are working 40-plus hours a week — if you have one parent household or two parents, it doesn’t matter — and are still finding it difficult to have good food on the table. That was my story.”