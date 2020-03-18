“We’re the first people in a business and the last people out of a business,” said Jim Doyle of Delaware Valley Locksmith, who secures hundreds of restaurants and other businesses in the Philadelphia area. (He is loath to identify his clients, but if you can think of a downtown restaurant, it’s likely on his roster. “We had a running joke when we started this business back in 1994: ‘We service the restaurants we can’t afford to eat at,’” said his wife, Nancy.)