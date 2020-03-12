Fearing the spread of the coronavirus, longtime restaurateur Ravinder Singh has decided to close Samosa Vegetarian, his popular Indian restaurant in Center City, for the time being.
“Temporary closed due to rapidly spreading corona,” reads a sign on the door at 1214 Walnut St. “God bless all. Be safe.”
“If we’re open and somebody has the coronavirus, it’s going to spread,” said Singh, who has owned restaurants in the city for nearly 25 years, by phone. “We want our customers to be safe.”
Meanwhile, other restaurateurs were deliberating reductions in hours and days of operations as dine-in traffic slows and some business shifts to delivery.
Singh said no one at the restaurant, which employs a few relatives, has shown signs of the virus. He said that while he followed the news for cues to reopen, he would remain in New Jersey with his family.
“I hear, I listen, but I listen to my heart,” Singh said.
“Of course we worry about the money,” he said. “But nothing is more important than your life. People need to be careful.”