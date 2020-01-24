Coronavirus, the newly identified disease that emerged last month in Wuhan, China, has sickened hundreds and killed at least two dozen. Here’s what you need to know about the virus.
Chinese officials have identified more than 800 infections and 26 deaths from the virus, which is believed to have originated in a large animal market in Wuhan.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified two U.S. residents who were infected with the new coronavirus, apparently while traveling in the area of Wuhan. One is a resident of Snohomish County, Wash., the other from Chicago.
So far, health departments in 22 states have reported 63 patients to the CDC as possible cases. Eleven of those people have tested negative for the virus, including one in New Jersey. More U.S. cases are expected to be confirmed, the CDC said.
Though more than two dozen people have died from the infection, in most cases the impact appears to be fairly mild. So far the risk appears to be low in the U.S., the CDC says. A more important question is how contagious the new virus is, the answer to which is still unknown.
As with most respiratory illnesses, health experts suspect the greatest risk is faced by older people, the very young, and anyone with compromised immune systems.
Though the coronavirus is grabbing headlines due to its novelty, the U.S. is grappling with a far more serious viral threat that kills thousands each winter: the flu.
Chinese officials imposed travel restrictions and closed the large animal market that is believed to be the source of the microbe. The U.S. is screening passengers from Wuhan for signs of illness at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.
Officials have urged people to consult their physicians if they have been to China and subsequently experience symptoms that can include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Evidence suggests that the virus has an incubation period of 14 days, meaning the time between exposure and the development of symptoms.
Those infected with influenza virus commonly experience muscle aches and fatigue. Those infected with the new coronavirus experience mostly respiratory symptoms, similar to pneumonia in more serious cases.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, including those that cause SARS, MERS, and some forms of the common cold. They are so named because the particles have rounded protrusions on their outer edge, resembling the fringe-like corona in a solar eclipse.