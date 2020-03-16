Like other hospitals in the area -- and as each day goes by, more and more are treating coronavirus patients, Penn has instituted new policies to protect patients. Nursing homes and elder facilities are doing the same. These protocols include tightly restricting visitors to inpatient areas, and screening those who do visit for any possible exposures or symptoms. Call before you go to see a loved one, and be prepared for the rules to change, as this is a rapidly changing situation. If you have a long-standing appointment for a check up or treatment that is not urgent, also check before you go, as some health care facilities may want to postpone if possible.