Philly and organizations around the region give out free food for communities

The city and nonprofit partners on Monday launched a program in which residents can pick up free food at one of 20 sites across Philadelphia.
The packages will be limited to one per household and should have enough food to last five days. The sites, which are open 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, are being supported by the city and Philabundance, which has received a major donation from 76ers managing partner Josh Harris and co-managing partner David Blitzer Josh Harris.
“This morning they made an incredibly generous donation to Philabundance, which will provide 20,000 boxes of food that will feed 160,000 people across the Philadelphia area,” Kenney said. “I’m told this is just the start of what the Sixers will be doing to help our city and its residents in this time of need.”
Also Monday, families were able to pick up drive-through lunch and dinners at St. Anthony of Padua School in Camden, N.J. The school will host these pickups on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.