More than three months into quarantine, faith leaders are finding common ground in messaging

With churches, synagogues, masjids, and other spiritual community centers now more than three months into quarantine, religious institutions in Philadelphia are settling into new ways to reach audiences. Some are pre-producing intricate virtual shows, while others are inviting smaller groups to worship while social distancing.
Despite differences in presentation and unique methods of adapting to COVID-19, many faith leaders are leaning into similar messaging to the public, preaching themes centering justice, service, mindfulness and hope.