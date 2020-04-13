As coronavirus continues to spread around Philly, some are looking toward the future

This weekend brought signs of renewal, as people throughout the region did their best to celebrate Easter on Sunday despite the continued stay-at-home orders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that are in place in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he has been discussing plans with other Northeast governors, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, to gradually re-open the economy and allow society to slowly return to normal.
While we’re not out of the woods yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the U.S. may be nearing the peak of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Temple University Hospital’s Boyer Pavilion in North Philadelphia has been converted into a treatment space for COVID-19 patients.
See images from the region below and read the latest information about the pandemic here.