Philadelphia’s iconic buildings are lit blue to honor those fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

On Tuesday, Philly was looking a little blue.
To commemorate World Health Day and honor health-care workers fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the city’s iconic buildings were lit blue. The buildings will light up blue every Tuesday night for the rest of April.
“The act of lighting our city up in blue is a small but highly visible way to express our support and appreciation during this trying time,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “We want Philadelphia’s health-care workers to know we are thinking of them and are eternally grateful for the sacrifices they are making each day.”
Buildings that participated included the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute, the Free Library of Philadelphia, the PECO Building, Citizens Bank Park, the Wells Fargo Center, and Lincoln Financial Field.