What’s allowed to be open in Pennsylvania?

Here are the “life-sustaining businesses” allowed to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, across Pennsylvania, only “life-sustaining” businesses are allowed to stay open. But what does that mean?

Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a series of increasingly stringent orders restricting travel, social gatherings, and business, designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases. Only companies deemed “life-sustaining” are allowed to continue physical operations. (A waiver process allows individual businesses to argue that they are life-sustaining and should be exempt.)

We’ve edited the governor’s list to make it more readable, removing jargon and renaming categories. You can find the governor’s original, unedited list here. If you have questions, ask us or read through our frequently asked coronavirus questions.