See the new normal, as Pennsylvania and New Jersey cope with the coronavirus pandemic

People will get a glimpse of the region’s new normal this week, as states start rolling out reopening plans.
But in Pennsylvania, the state has reached nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases. And in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that students will not return to school for the rest of the academic year.
This weekend, the annual “Clown Crawl,” which usually moves from bar to bar in Philly, was held outside to abide by social distancing guidelines issued in the last two months. It was renamed the “Clown Sprawl.”
See The Inquirer’s visual reporting from the eighth week of the pandemic below, and keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news here.