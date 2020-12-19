Possibly. It depends on several factors, including your employer and your personal situation. Still, it’s likely that more employers will encourage the vaccine rather than require it.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has updated its guidance on vaccines, saying that emergency authorization does not change an employer’s legal ability to require a vaccine. If you don’t want or can’t get the vaccine, your employer might have to accommodate you, depending on your reasons. But if your employer insists, you could get fired. Pennsylvania, like most of the country, is an “at-will” state, so your employer can fire you for any reason at any time, except for certain identity reasons (you can’t be fired for being a woman, for example). (Union members, however, are usually protected by “just cause” clauses, which say that workers can only be fired for cause.)