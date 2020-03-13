‘My mom is a doctor. I really don’t want her to get it.’ Philly kids draw coronavirus fears | Opinion

When I asked a group to participate in a discussion with me about COVID-19, my fifth and sixth graders planned ahead. Collaborating on a document in which they shared their understandings and fears beforehand, we talked at length about what they knew. It was a lot. In the space of an hour, they articulated facts, fears, and some tips for adults as we help them cope and understand. Kids want and need to be listened to. They need to ask questions and research the answers. They want to educate others.