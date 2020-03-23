Finding humor during tough times: an Inquirer photographer shows us how

Every week, we present a gallery of recent pictures taken by our staff photojournalists and tell the story behind one of them. This week, Inquirer staff photographer Tim Tai relates to the humor he finds in public while covering the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s more than one way to feel about and cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Inquirer photographer Tim Tai, sent in a few pictures this week that captured a lighter side of the public’s response to the crisis.
“As people seek to make the best of a difficult situation, they sometimes react with humor. I think a lot of us can relate to that instinct,” Tai said.
We enter the first week of spring with Mayor Jim Kenney’s “stay-at-home” order, mandating Philadelphians not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Tai said as coverage of the coronavirus ramped up, he tried to keep an eye out for funny signs, “because, well, how do you capture the mood when people aren’t out and about?”
An earlier photographed sign read, “Closed for the purpose of protecting the public’s health.”
“When I was driving home, I passed another sign that had a contrast in tone: “Closed for the stupid virus.” I had to pull over and take a picture of it,” Tai said.
— Rachel Molenda, Digital Photo Editor
